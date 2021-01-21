Today’s exercise equipment deals kick off from $15 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, Sunny Health & Fitness charges $60 more, but a routine price of $169 is closer to what we’ve tracked. Today’s deal comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. This affordable piece of exercise equipment boasts a “unique fan wheel design” that’s able to use air as resistance to bolster the effectiveness of your workout. Like an elliptical machine, handlebars move along with your legs, helping provide a full-body exercise. Its large, cushioned seat boasts up/down and forward/back adjustability in an attempt to offer a comfortable riding experience to anyone. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another fitness-related deal priced at $15.

We’ve also spotted the Amazon Basics Cylinder Jump Rope for $15.28 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since early October. Adding this jump rope to your gear is a great way to integrate some “high-intensity cardio training” into your workout regimen. Weighted handles take things even further by allowing you to build arm muscle while jump roping, increasing the total number of calories burned. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to keep tabs on your workout journey? If so, Anker’s eufy Smart Scale is a great way to kick things off. Its price has plunged to $25.50, allowing you to scoop up 43% of savings. Additionally, this offer manages to newly usher in the lowest price we’ve tracked. Each time you step on the scale it’ll measure weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Integration with Apple Health, Google Fit, and others ecosystems make this a great solution for most households.

Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike features:

Unique fan wheel design allows for air to act as resistance to ensure an effective workout.

Chain drive mechanism for a smooth and reliable workout.

Micro tension systems allows for additional resistance by a turn of the knob.

Handlebars move while you pedal to achieve a full body workout.

Large cushioned seat can be adjusted up/down and forward/back, perfect for users of various sizes. Max Weight Capacity: 220 lb | Inseam Length: 26″ – 35″

