FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex’s Southview Leather Watch hits $44, more Skagen and Citizen timepieces up to 50% off

-
AmazonCitizenTimexSkagen
50% off From $44

Amazon is offering the Timex Southview Leather Watch (TW2T35000) for $43.94 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This watch style adopts an adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap with a dark dial that’s adorned by Roman numerals. The case is comprised of brass and it’s sealed to resist water while submerged up to 100-feet. Sub-dials conveniently display day of the week, date, and 24-hour time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $48.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, right now you can shop these other Skagen and Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces to bag up to 36% of savings. Amazon shoppers can grab one for as little as $69. Our favorite from the list is Skagen’s Holst Gunmetal Steel Mesh Watch at under $99, but there are several others to choose from as well.

Timex Southview Leather Watch features:

  • Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Multifunction movement sub dials display day, date and 24-hour time
  • Black dial with partial rose gold-tone Roman numerals & markers; Luminous hands
  • Silver-tone 41mm brass case with mineral glass crystal
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Citizen

Timex Skagen

About the Author

This weekend’s exercise deals include rowing mach...
Just $8.50 snags SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Ultra Flash...
Snag AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Case fr...
Save big and stay warm with these electric fireplaces f...
Install AUTO-VOX’s solar wireless backup camera &...
Grilling season is just around the corner: Be ready wit...
Skagen and Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low a...
D-Link’s 10-port managed Gigabit Switch has eight...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Skagen and Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $69 (Up to 36% off)

$69 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, more

Learn More
$82 off

This weekend’s exercise deals include rowing machines and bikes from $210 (Up to $82 off)

From $210 Learn More
50% off

Score two Ring Spotlight Cams and secure your home at 50% off, now $100 each

$100 each Learn More
Amazon low

Just $8.50 snags SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Ultra Flash Drive (Amazon low)

$8.50 Learn More
18% off

Google’s high-end Pixel Stand delivers 10W charging, photo mode, more at $66 (Reg. $80)

$66 Learn More
40% off

Snag AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Case from $60 (Up to 40% off)

From $60 Learn More
Up to 28% off

Save big and stay warm with these electric fireplaces from $72, today only

From $72 Learn More