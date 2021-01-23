Timex’s Southview Leather Watch hits $44, more Skagen and Citizen timepieces up to 50% off

Amazon is offering the Timex Southview Leather Watch (TW2T35000) for $43.94 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This watch style adopts an adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap with a dark dial that’s adorned by Roman numerals. The case is comprised of brass and it’s sealed to resist water while submerged up to 100-feet. Sub-dials conveniently display day of the week, date, and 24-hour time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $48.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, right now you can shop these other Skagen and Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces to bag up to 36% of savings. Amazon shoppers can grab one for as little as $69. Our favorite from the list is Skagen’s Holst Gunmetal Steel Mesh Watch at under $99, but there are several others to choose from as well.

Timex Southview Leather Watch features:

Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Multifunction movement sub dials display day, date and 24-hour time

Black dial with partial rose gold-tone Roman numerals & markers; Luminous hands

Silver-tone 41mm brass case with mineral glass crystal

Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!