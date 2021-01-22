Skagen and Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $69 (Up to 36% off)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Holst Gunmetal Steel Mesh Watch for $98.51 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This timepiece boasts a standout silver style that’s bound to blend well with most of your wardrobe. The case spans 42mm and is comprised of stainless steel. A water-resistant design means that it can continue to function in depths of up to 30-meters. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Skagen and Citizen watches priced as low as $69.

More watches on sale:

If you’d prefer something smart, be sure to peek at the notable deal we spotted on Fossil’s Commuter Hybrid. You can still snag it for $93, which marks a steep $62 price drop. It boasts a vibrant blue dial, 12-month battery life, and much more. Shop the list of discounts to find more priced from $46. We’ve also spotted Garmin’s fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch at $170 off alongside a top-rated Apple Watch leather band for $9.50.

Skagen Holst Gunmetal Steel Mesh Watch features:

Featuring a 42mm stainless steel case gray sunray dial, chronograph movement

22mm Gunmetal mesh stainless steel plated strap with adjustable fold-over clasp closure. Interchangeable with other Skagen 22mm watch bands.

Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water

