Add 12TB of storage to your Plex server for $198 with WD’s desktop hard drive (Save $52)

Amazon offers the WD 12TB Elements USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $197.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you 21%, marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in nearly two months. WD’s Element drives are a great way to expand your setup, with this model bringing 12TB of storage to your Plex server, Time Machine backups, and more. It features USB 3.0 connectivity which yields 480MB/s transfer speeds, as well as a NAS-grade internal drive for added reliability and peace of mind. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If 12TB is overkill for your setup, you can take advantage of the same feature set at a more affordable price tag by going with a lower capacity drive. Right now, the 10TB model goes for $180, but if that’s still a little much, the 6TB version will only set you back $125.

I’m personally a big fan of WD’s Elements series hard drives, and have used several of these 12TB models to build out my current setup. You can get all of the details on how I’ve configured my backup system and Plex server right here, which should give you some inspiration on putting the discounted drive to use.

WD 12TB Elements Hard Drive features:

Preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 10, 8.1, or 7, the 12TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD provides users with up to 12TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0. It is powered using an 100-240 VAC power adapter, is formatted NTFS for Windows, and includes a USB cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!