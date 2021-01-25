FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add 16.4-feet of RGB LED lighting to your home from under $5.50 at Amazon

-
66% off From $5.50

YK-SHOPLED DIRECT (100% positive 30-days feedback) via Amazon is offering the 16.4-foot SHOPLED RGB LED Light Strip for $5.37 Prime shipped with the code SHOPLED50 at checkout. Note: You’ll want to add to your cart as the Lightning Deal. If the Lightning Deal has expired, add it normally and the price will be $8.34, which is still 50% off. For comparison, you’d normally pay nearly $17 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll get 16.4-feet of RGB lighting here that you can run behind your TV, under a cabinet, or even in a closet. It’s controlled from an IR remote so you can change the color, brightness, or mode with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

At $5.50, this is one of the lowest prices that we’ve ever tracked for a 16.4-foot RGB LED strip. For comparison, this 6.56-foot RGB LED strip is $10 right now at Amazon. You’re getting a much shorter strip here and still paying nearly double the price of today’s lead deal, however, it’s powered by USB instead of an AC plug, meaning it’s easier to put behind your TV.

If it’s smart control that you’re after, Eve’s Energy Strip is a fantastic option. We spotted the deal earlier today and it includes three individually-controlled smart plugs, which can be commanded via HomeKit with ease. At $85, you’re saving 15% and it’s among the best pricing that we’ve seen.

More about SHOPLED’s RGB LED Light Strip:

  • Multiple Modes, Powerful DIY Section
  • Dynamic flashing, Sleep mode
  • Quick and easy ++ installation

