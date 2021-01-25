FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eve’s Energy Strip expands your HomeKit setup for $85 (Save $15) + Indoor Cam at $135

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the third-best price to date. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Eve Cam HomeKit Indoor Camera for $134.95 with the on-page coupon. Down from $150, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from back in December and is still one of the first price cuts overall. Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support alongside 1080p feeds with an indoor design that’s backed by motion alerts and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Speaking of other ways to grow your Siri setup, this morning saw the HomeKit-enabled Sylvania smart LED light bulb drop to $16. That’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide today, including Home Depot’s up to 30% off smart thermostat sale and this discounted on a best-selling smart security camera at $14.50.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

