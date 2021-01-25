Amazon offers the Delsey Paris Chalet Soft Air Shoulder Bag for $85 shipped (Reg. $128), more

Amazon is offering the DELSEY Paris Chatelet Soft Air Shoulder Bag in Chocolate for $84.90 shipped. This bag is regularly priced at up to $128 and for comparison it’s currently priced at Delsey for $160. This stylish bag is great for anyone on the go. It has a sleeve to store your 15-inch MacBook or tablet and has an array of pockets for organization. This style also features a zippered top to keep your essentials secure and an included pouch that’s removable to store smaller items as well. If you like to travel, it has a strap on the back to slide right over luggage and features a TSA luggage lock too. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

However, if you’re looking for a less expensive option, Amazon is also offering the Kenneth Cole Casual Fling Pebbled Faux Leather Travel Tote in black for $51.99. Regularly priced at $63 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This bag can also fit your 15-inch MacBook and has a front pocket for easy access to essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews from Amazon customers.

Delsey Chatelet Air Shoulder Bag features:

This elegant shoulder tote features a large opening, two sleeves to store a tablet and up to a 15.6″ laptop, as well as two open pockets for easy organization.

The zippered front pocket allows to quickly access small belongings.

A smart band on the back slides over the tubes of a rolling luggage for maximum convenience. It is also equipped with a TSA-accepted combination padlock for enhanced security when travelling by train or plane.

The elegant chevron pattern fabric and vegan-leather trims pick up on the stylistic features of our iconic CHATELET AIR suitcase.

