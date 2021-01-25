FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil’s Flash Sale has huge markdowns up to 75% off: Watches, messenger bags, more

Fossil’s Flash Sale is currently offering up to 75% off hundreds of styles for men and women with prices starting at $4. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you will find loads of deals on watches, messenger bags, backpacks, handbags, jewelry, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Watch that’s currently marked down to $51 and originally was priced at $169. This watch can be dressed up or down seamlessly and I love the large face that adds a stylish statement. If you’re looking for a valentine’s day gift idea, this style would be perfect and Fossil offers free engraving to personalize it too. The all-black coloring is also very on-trend and with over 200 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

