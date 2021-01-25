Amazon’s Rivet Accent Chair plunges to new low of $276 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Jamie Accent Chair for $276.20 shipped. That’s $124 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. This accent chair is bound to uplift almost any space whether it be your home office, living room, or bedroom. It delivers an “eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design” that’s upheld by tapered hardwood legs. The entire piece measures 31- by 32.3 by 35-inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a can of Scotchgard Fabric Shield at $10. I typically apply a coat of this stuff to new shoes, furniture, and more to ensure that water-based liquids are less likely to settle in. It dries clear so you’ll only notice it is there when liquid rolls off or bubbles up on top instead of staining your fabric-based possessions.

Oh, and if you’re in need of a new TV stand, check out the deal we spotted on Walker Edison Farmhouse X. Amazon has taken $80 off, allowing you to scoop it up for a notable price. It’s comprised of both wood and metal, ushering a premium look into your space. Built-in cable management makes it a cinch to run cords to and from game consoles, set-top boxes, and more.

Amazon Rivet Jamie Accent Chair features:

Solid hardwood frame and legs with foam padding and soft top-grain leather upholstery

Dimensions – 32.3″ D x 31″ W x 35″ H | Seat size – 21” D x 18” H

Simply attach legs | Wipe with a soft, dry cloth | Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty

Timeless, versatile design in a compact size suitable for small accent spaces as well as spacious open floor plans

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!