Amazon takes up to $33 off Coleman gear: Cooking sets, sun shelters, more from $17

-
$33 off From $17

Amazon is offering the Coleman 8-piece Enamel Cooking Set for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s 20% off the going rate and marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This 8-piece cookware set features an enamel-coated design that’s “double-fired and crack-resistant for added durability.” It’s comprised of a 9.5-inch frying pan, 3.5-quart stockpot with lid, 2-quart sauce pan, 8-cup coffee pot, stainless steel spoon, fork, and slotted spatula. Adding this kit to your repertoire is a great way to level-up your outdoor adventures. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Coleman deals priced as low as $17.

More Coleman deals:

If you’re antsy to head back outdoors and winter is holding you back, exercise could help you exert some of that excess energy. Lucky for you we pulled together a list of deals that will help you build out your at-home gym. Pricing starts at $210 and shoppers can bag up to $82 of savings. There you’ll find rowing machines, exercise bikes, and more.

Coleman 8-Pc. Enamel Cooking Set features:

  • 8 pieces of durable cookware
  • Enamel-coated cookware is double-fired and crack-resistant for added durability
  • One 9.5-in. (24.13 cm) enamel-coated frying pan
  • One 3.5-qt. enamel-coated stockpot with lid
  • One 2-qt. enamel-coated sauce pan
  • One 8-cup enamel-coated coffee pot
  • One long-handled durable stainless steel spoon
  • One fork and slotted spatula set

