Amazon takes up to $33 off Coleman gear: Cooking sets, sun shelters, more from $17

Amazon is offering the Coleman 8-piece Enamel Cooking Set for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s 20% off the going rate and marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This 8-piece cookware set features an enamel-coated design that’s “double-fired and crack-resistant for added durability.” It’s comprised of a 9.5-inch frying pan, 3.5-quart stockpot with lid, 2-quart sauce pan, 8-cup coffee pot, stainless steel spoon, fork, and slotted spatula. Adding this kit to your repertoire is a great way to level-up your outdoor adventures. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Coleman deals priced as low as $17.
More Coleman deals:
- FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Water Bottle: $17 (Reg. $20)
- EvenTemp Griddle: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Light & Fast 10 x 10 Instant Sun Shelter: $87 (Reg. $120)
- View all…
If you’re antsy to head back outdoors and winter is holding you back, exercise could help you exert some of that excess energy. Lucky for you we pulled together a list of deals that will help you build out your at-home gym. Pricing starts at $210 and shoppers can bag up to $82 of savings. There you’ll find rowing machines, exercise bikes, and more.
Coleman 8-Pc. Enamel Cooking Set features:
- 8 pieces of durable cookware
- Enamel-coated cookware is double-fired and crack-resistant for added durability
- One 9.5-in. (24.13 cm) enamel-coated frying pan
- One 3.5-qt. enamel-coated stockpot with lid
- One 2-qt. enamel-coated sauce pan
- One 8-cup enamel-coated coffee pot
- One long-handled durable stainless steel spoon
- One fork and slotted spatula set
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!