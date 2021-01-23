This weekend’s exercise deals include rowing machines and bikes from $210 (Up to $82 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine (SF-RW5622) for $209.99 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate and marks the best price we have tracked there since the beginning of May. This heavy-duty rowing machine allows owners to knock out a variety of additional shoulder and arm exercises in addition to what you’d expect from this type of machine. Even better, the unit boasts eight differing levels of magnetic resistance to “promote quiet, smooth workout” that’s also quite versatile. A built-in LCD monitor keeps tabs on your workout time, rep count, calories burned, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment deals up to $82 off.

More exercise equipment deals:

The exercise deals are far from over. Just yesterday we pulled together options priced as low as $190. Swing by to find bikes, motorized treadmills, and more up to $158 off. And if that’s not enough, on Thursday we spotted the Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike for $140. You’d generally have to fork over $169, allowing Amazon shoppers to scoop up a notable amount of savings.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:

Large heavy-duty foot plates allow for a dual function workout. Carefully designed footplates allow you stand and perform multiple shoulder and arm exercises without having to leave the rowing machine

8 levels of magnetic resistance promote quiet, smooth workout with versatility. Virtually no maintenance. Combines arm and leg weight-bearing forms of aerobic exercise

Keep track of your performance and monitor your progress. The LCD monitor tracks your time, count, calories, total count, distance, and scan

