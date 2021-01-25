FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Wilson sale has footballs to throw around the yard from under $11 + more

-
20% off From $11

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off on Wilson footballs and accessories starting from under $11 just ahead of Super Bowl LV. You can grab the official-sized Wilson NFL Super Grip Football for $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart where it regularly fetches $25. This model, however, typically sells in the $18 range at Amazon and is now at least 20% off the going rate. Made of composite leather, this is an official-sized ball with NFL branding and a “butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention.” Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More Wilson football deals below. 

For something even more affordable and easier for the kids to get their hands around, take a look at the Wilson NFL Team Logo Mini Size Football. It is also on sale as part of today’s Amazon Wilson event and is now available for $10.84 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $15, this is also a 20% discount, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This one also carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. 

But be sure to browse through the Amazon Wilson sale right here for additional options. Deals start from $11 and range from various-sized balls to NFL football gloves and even plain white autograph-ready footballs

Head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for additional home gym equipment, sporting goods, and more, as well as our fashion hub for some new workout apparel. 

More on the Wilson NFL Super Grip Football:

  • Football is a game of will. Take hold of the game with the NFL Supergrip. Made with a high-performance composite material, this football offers the ideal blend of durability
  • Official Size Football
  • NFI branded
  • Super grip composite cover for a premium feel
  • Butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention

