Amazon’s Wilson sale has footballs to throw around the yard from under $11 + more

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off on Wilson footballs and accessories starting from under $11 just ahead of Super Bowl LV. You can grab the official-sized Wilson NFL Super Grip Football for $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart where it regularly fetches $25. This model, however, typically sells in the $18 range at Amazon and is now at least 20% off the going rate. Made of composite leather, this is an official-sized ball with NFL branding and a “butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention.” Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More Wilson football deals below.

For something even more affordable and easier for the kids to get their hands around, take a look at the Wilson NFL Team Logo Mini Size Football. It is also on sale as part of today’s Amazon Wilson event and is now available for $10.84 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $15, this is also a 20% discount, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This one also carries a 4+ star rating from thousands.

But be sure to browse through the Amazon Wilson sale right here for additional options. Deals start from $11 and range from various-sized balls to NFL football gloves and even plain white autograph-ready footballs.

Football is a game of will. Take hold of the game with the NFL Supergrip. Made with a high-performance composite material, this football offers the ideal blend of durability

Official Size Football

NFI branded

Super grip composite cover for a premium feel

Butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention

