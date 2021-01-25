FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab this Hisense 43-inch 1080p Android TV with voice remote, Bluetooth, more: $200

-
AmazonHisense
$50 off $200

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Android TV with Voice Remote for $199.99. That’s $50 off list and a match of its Black Friday sale price on this super smart TV that makes a great addition to a bedroom or basement. This 2020 model has a ton of features over standard TVs including a voice remote, two v2 USB ports, Ethernet, optical, legacy RCA inputs, DTS Studio Sound, Motion Rate image processing, and Bluetooth. Bluetooth allows you to add a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.

Grab this full motion mounting arm for $20 after cutting the on-page coupon. Upgrade your sound with this LG SN5Y 2.1 ch 400W High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X that’s almost half off at $148.

Hisense 43-Inch Full HD Smart Android TV features:

  • Inputs & Outputs: 2 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, 2 USB Ports (v 2.0), 1 Digital Audio Output (Optical), 1 RCA Composite Video Input, 1 L/R Audio Input for composite
  • The H55 Series Full HD Smart TV is an entertainment must-have that feature an Android Operating System (OS) with the built-in Google Assistant, so you can search for movies and control the lights without ever leaving your couch.
  • Voice control makes interacting with your Smart TV easier and more intuitive; open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies simply through the power of your voice.
  • DTS Studio Sound creates virtual surround sound for a crisp, immersive audio experience while full High Definition 1080p resolution delivers a sharp and detailed picture for better clarity.
  • Motion Rate image processing helps to reduce lag during fast-moving scenes while the 43-inch screen size also makes it ideal for smaller rooms—and budgets.
  • Built-in Bluetooth connectivity expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Hisense

About the Author

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenobl...
LG’s 4K UltraFine Monitor delivers an ergonomic s...
Nintendo plushies and apparel up to 25% off: Animal Cro...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip sports a folding AMOLED d...
Anker starts the week with projectors, iPhone accessori...
Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones return to Amazon low at...
Panasonic’s Body Groomer and Trimmer hits Amazon ...
elago’s MagSafe-focused iPhone and Apple Watch ch...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $180

Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more at $150 (Save $30)

$150 Learn More

Denon expands HEOS lineup with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos-enabled Sound Bar 550

Read more Learn More
Review

BenQ TK850 Review: 4K HDR projector done right with 3,000 lumens for a bright, vivid picture [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $120

Greenworks 1800PSI electric pressure washer is $89, today only

$89 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, more

$45 Learn More
Save $200

LG’s 4K UltraFine Monitor delivers an ergonomic stand at $103 off, more from $300

From $300 Learn More
25% off

Nintendo plushies and apparel up to 25% off: Animal Crossing, Mario, more from $7

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1,250

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip sports a folding AMOLED display at $477 off (New low)

$773 Learn More