Grab this Hisense 43-inch 1080p Android TV with voice remote, Bluetooth, more: $200

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Android TV with Voice Remote for $199.99. That’s $50 off list and a match of its Black Friday sale price on this super smart TV that makes a great addition to a bedroom or basement. This 2020 model has a ton of features over standard TVs including a voice remote, two v2 USB ports, Ethernet, optical, legacy RCA inputs, DTS Studio Sound, Motion Rate image processing, and Bluetooth. Bluetooth allows you to add a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.
Grab this full motion mounting arm for $20 after cutting the on-page coupon. Upgrade your sound with this LG SN5Y 2.1 ch 400W High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X that’s almost half off at $148.
Hisense 43-Inch Full HD Smart Android TV features:
- Inputs & Outputs: 2 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, 2 USB Ports (v 2.0), 1 Digital Audio Output (Optical), 1 RCA Composite Video Input, 1 L/R Audio Input for composite
- The H55 Series Full HD Smart TV is an entertainment must-have that feature an Android Operating System (OS) with the built-in Google Assistant, so you can search for movies and control the lights without ever leaving your couch.
- Voice control makes interacting with your Smart TV easier and more intuitive; open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies simply through the power of your voice.
- DTS Studio Sound creates virtual surround sound for a crisp, immersive audio experience while full High Definition 1080p resolution delivers a sharp and detailed picture for better clarity.
- Motion Rate image processing helps to reduce lag during fast-moving scenes while the 43-inch screen size also makes it ideal for smaller rooms—and budgets.
- Built-in Bluetooth connectivity expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.
