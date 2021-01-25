Grab this Hisense 43-inch 1080p Android TV with voice remote, Bluetooth, more: $200

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Android TV with Voice Remote for $199.99. That’s $50 off list and a match of its Black Friday sale price on this super smart TV that makes a great addition to a bedroom or basement. This 2020 model has a ton of features over standard TVs including a voice remote, two v2 USB ports, Ethernet, optical, legacy RCA inputs, DTS Studio Sound, Motion Rate image processing, and Bluetooth. Bluetooth allows you to add a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.

Hisense 43-Inch Full HD Smart Android TV features:

Inputs & Outputs: 2 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, 2 USB Ports (v 2.0), 1 Digital Audio Output (Optical), 1 RCA Composite Video Input, 1 L/R Audio Input for composite

The H55 Series Full HD Smart TV is an entertainment must-have that feature an Android Operating System (OS) with the built-in Google Assistant, so you can search for movies and control the lights without ever leaving your couch.

Voice control makes interacting with your Smart TV easier and more intuitive; open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies simply through the power of your voice.

DTS Studio Sound creates virtual surround sound for a crisp, immersive audio experience while full High Definition 1080p resolution delivers a sharp and detailed picture for better clarity.

Motion Rate image processing helps to reduce lag during fast-moving scenes while the 43-inch screen size also makes it ideal for smaller rooms—and budgets.

Built-in Bluetooth connectivity expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.

