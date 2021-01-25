SKIL or DEWALT tools and accessories fall as low as $10 at Amazon (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Impact Wrench Kit for $129.19 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $40 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If your workshop could use an impact wrench, this deal should not be overlooked. You’ll garner a brushless tool that’s strong enough to handle the removal of “lug nuts and tough automotive bolts.” This SKIL offering doesn’t skimp on battery either, you’ll garner a 5Ah unit that’s bound to keep you up and running for long streches of time. Buyers will also get a mobile charging adapter and PWRJump charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find a DEWALT discount priced at $10.

We’ve also spotted the DEWALT 10-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set (DW4898) for $9.97 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Home Depot. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This DEWALT set utilizes a patented tooth design to deliver “efficient cutting and long life.” These are powerful enough to tackle “heavy metal cutting applications” and are paired with a TouchCase container to make them easy and safe to tote. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Oh, and since we’re talking DEWALT, did you see the deal we discovered on its Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit? If not, Amazon shoppers can snatch it up for $169. You’d typically need to fork over $199, allowing you to cash in on $30 of savings.

SKIL Brushless Impact Wrench Kit features:

The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power for use on lug nuts and tough automotive bolts.

Industry leading PWRCore 20 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

Automatic PWRJump charges the battery in just 5 minutes, with enough power to drive up to 100 screws (based on a 2.0Ah battery).

