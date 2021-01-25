SKIL or DEWALT tools and accessories fall as low as $10 at Amazon (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Impact Wrench Kit for $129.19 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $40 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If your workshop could use an impact wrench, this deal should not be overlooked. You’ll garner a brushless tool that’s strong enough to handle the removal of “lug nuts and tough automotive bolts.” This SKIL offering doesn’t skimp on battery either, you’ll garner a 5Ah unit that’s bound to keep you up and running for long streches of time. Buyers will also get a mobile charging adapter and PWRJump charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find a DEWALT discount priced at $10.
We’ve also spotted the DEWALT 10-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set (DW4898) for $9.97 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Home Depot. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This DEWALT set utilizes a patented tooth design to deliver “efficient cutting and long life.” These are powerful enough to tackle “heavy metal cutting applications” and are paired with a TouchCase container to make them easy and safe to tote. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Oh, and since we’re talking DEWALT, did you see the deal we discovered on its Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit? If not, Amazon shoppers can snatch it up for $169. You’d typically need to fork over $199, allowing you to cash in on $30 of savings.
SKIL Brushless Impact Wrench Kit features:
- The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power for use on lug nuts and tough automotive bolts.
- Industry leading PWRCore 20 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.
- Automatic PWRJump charges the battery in just 5 minutes, with enough power to drive up to 100 screws (based on a 2.0Ah battery).
