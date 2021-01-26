Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster falls to a new all-time low at $20 to expand your home theater

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Blaster for $19.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $35 normally, our last mention was $30, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Fire TV Blaster is built to work with your existing Fire TV and Alexa devices to command TVs and soundbars that otherwise wouldn’t have voice controls. It does this by repeating the IR sequence required by your devices to control them, something standard streaming media players aren’t capable of. This can be useful if your TV doesn’t support CEC or if your soundbar isn’t ARC-compatible. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re just wanting to extend an IR signal from one device to another, check out this USB-powered option for around $9.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It isn’t compatible with voice commands but you’ll find that it does the trick at making your IR blast reach areas otherwise not possible.

Speaking of Fire TV, did you see that the Fire TV Stick Lite is currently at its second-best price yet? Right now, it’s just $22, which is $7 off its normal going rate. It’s a great option for those on a tighter budget who still want to enjoy a smart TV experience. Plus, it works flawlessly with the Fire TV Blaster in today’s lead deal, further expanding your smart home.

Fire TV Blaster features:

Requires Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) and any Echo smart speaker or smart display.

‘Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.

‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!