Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best price yet at $22 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Media Player for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, you’re saving 27% here with today’s offer marking the second-best discount to date. Fire TV Stick Lite delivers Amazon’s latest and most affordable streaming stick yet that upgrades your TV with access to Netflix, Hulu, and more. It supports 1080p feeds as well as Dolby Atmos audio passthrough, and pairs with the included Alexa Voice Remote for easily searching content or pulling up your favorite shows. Over 77,000 customers have left 4.7/5 star rating.

Today’s offer is as affordable as it gets for a streaming media player. Even the usually more affordable Roku Express HD sells for $28 right now at Amazon. So if you’re in the market to upgrade an older TV with access to streaming services and Alexa, the featured discount is hard to pass up on.

Over the weekend, we spotted an all-time low on Roku’s AirPlay 2-enabled Smart Soundbar at $150, which is now joined by a series of additional discounts in our home theater guide. This Hisense 43-inch 1080p Android TV has fallen to $200 and arrives alongside Anker’s Nebula Astro Mini Projector at $240.

Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Stick features:

Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply. With thousands included in your Prime membership. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

