Apple launches action and thriller movie sale from $5, more starting at $1

Apple is back with a fresh batch of movie deals today highlighted by a new action film sale at $8. There’s also a number of additional movies discounted from $5 along with this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks from this week’s promotiom.
Apple starts the week with action/thriller sale
There’s a number of films on sale for $7.99 from the usual $15 to $20 price tag this morning. Many of these films have never been offered for less, making it a great time to load up on some fresh content. Here are our top picks:
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- The Equalizer
- The Equalizer 2
- Conan the Barbarian
- Zombieland
- The Karate Kid
- The Scorpion King
- Hercules
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Bloodshot
- Clash of the Titans
- Ghost Rider
Fresh $5 movie sale now live
Apple also has a new selection of $4.99 movies today, which are down from the usual $10 going rate. You’ll find a number of sport films discounted as part of this promotion.
- Exodus Gods and Kings
- Friday Night Lights
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Leatherheads
- The Tracker
- Draft Day
- The Express
- Lemon
- Blood Brother
- Rage
- United
- Undefeated
- Last Stand
This week’s $1 HD rental is Antebellum. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this is the best offer we’ve tracked on this recently-released thriller.
