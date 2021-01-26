FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple launches action and thriller movie sale from $5, more starting at $1

-
AppleMedia
Reg. $5+ From $1

Apple is back with a fresh batch of movie deals today highlighted by a new action film sale at $8. There’s also a number of additional movies discounted from $5 along with this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks from this week’s promotiom.

Apple starts the week with action/thriller sale

There’s a number of films on sale for $7.99 from the usual $15 to $20 price tag this morning. Many of these films have never been offered for less, making it a great time to load up on some fresh content. Here are our top picks:

Fresh $5 movie sale now live

Apple also has a new selection of $4.99 movies today, which are down from the usual $10 going rate. You’ll find a number of sport films discounted as part of this promotion.

This week’s $1 HD rental is Antebellum. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this is the best offer we’ve tracked on this recently-released thriller.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm hits all-time low at $376...
Try out 3-months of Tidal HiFi music streaming at 97% o...
Snag AirPods Pro while they’re as low as $169 (Reg. $...
Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini drops to $649 shipped
Bring iPad Air home from $559 for a limited time
Score AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at the lowest...
Verizon 4-day Flash Sale discounts iPhones, Android dev...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro falls...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $10+

Apple starts $5 Build Your Collection movie sale featuring iconic 80s and 90s films

$5 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $20

Score rare savings on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more from $81

From $81 Learn More
Orig. $550

Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying now just $270 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $550)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers styles for just $30 shipped + up to 50% off hundreds of shoes

$30 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker bundle is now $46 (Reg. $63)

$46 Learn More
$100 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models now $100 off starting at $300, more from $150

From $150 Learn More