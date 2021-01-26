FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Easily replaceable blades and thumb assist headline Old Timer Switch-It at $20 (Amazon low)

Amazon low $20

Amazon is offering the Old Timer 7.7-inch Switch-It Knife for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s good for at least 20% off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Old Timer offering spans 7.7-inches when opened, features a 3.3-inch blade, and weighs in at 5.4-ounces. It comes with a convenient carrying case and boasts a design that makes blades simple to swap. Thumb assist aims to make deployment quick and easy. Ratings are still rolling in, but Old Timer gear is reputable.

If you’re primarily after a convenient way to open Amazon boxes, consider Slice’s Mini Cutter instead. It costs half the price, allowing you to get by for $10. A tiny form-factor makes this a solid alternative to large box cutters and the like. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by more than 1,500 Amazon shoppers.

And since you’re here, you may also stand to benefit from yesterday’s roundup of Coleman discounts. Prices start at $17 and options there include outdoor cooking sets, sun shelters, and more. Savings goes as high as $33 off, making it a notable collection of deals to say the least. Swing by to see all of your options.

Old Timer 7.7-inch Switch-It Knife features:

  • 7.7 inch (19.55 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.3 inches (8.3 cm) and a weight of 5.4 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 7Cr Stainless Steel with a traditional saw tooth handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient sheath that holds the knife and blades
  • Blades can be easily replaced to ensure the sharpest edge at all times and the knife features a thumb assist for quick deployment

