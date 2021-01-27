FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Amazon all-time on Miracle-Gro’s Indoor Growing System at $130 + more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 58% off indoor gardening supplies. You can score the Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System for $129.99 shipped. This setup sold for $300 for most of last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot sells it for $199. This Bluetooth-connected indoor garden system “takes the guesswork out of growing” leafy greens, herbs, flowers, and more inside your home throughout the year. The included hydroponic growing light can support up to four plants at a time but you’ll also receive one transplanting kit, two packets of plant nutrition, and a seed starting kit alongside the table-style grower. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below. 

Now if almost furniture-like design of the Miracle-Gro option above is overkill for your space, take a look at the AeroGarden Sprout. it sells for just over $87 shipped on Amazon and takes up far less space in your home. This one grows up to three plants at a time and includes a three sed pod kits, unlike today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars

But if you’re looking to go big with your indoor gardening setup, consider the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL. This impressive indoor setup has sold for close to $600 lately, but you can score it for just $350 right now. Then browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box indoor gardening sale and head over to our home goods guide for additional discounted products to upgrade your home/office space. 

More Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System:

  • Miracle Gro Twelve is a fully integrated indoor growing system that simplifies the hydroponic process so you can grow a wide variety of leafy greens, herbs and flowers inside your home year round just add seeds, cuttings or start with a young plant
  • Includes 1 Transplanting Kit (contains latex), 2 packets of Plant Nutrition, and 1 Seed Starting Kit (seeds not included) grow the food you love indoors year round with the Miracle Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System
  • Bluetooth connected, it takes the guesswork out of growing and lets you control your system right from your phone with the Miracle Gro Twelve app

