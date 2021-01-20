FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AeroGarden Farm 12 XL is the ultimate at-home veggie grower, now $250 off

-
Reg. $600 $350

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy members the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL Kit for $349.99. Free shipping is available for all. Originally $700, we’ve seen it trend around $600 more recently. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention. If you’re ready to get serious about indoor gardening, the AeroGarden Farm XL is a great option at today’s price. This is a fully-contained system that doesn’t require any sun or soil, it’s made to operate nearly independently. You can expect to grow veggies and more up to 36-inches in size with this kit, enjoying touchscreen controls and more along the way. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The featured deal above is likely overkill in both price and features for many aspiring at-home botanists. Consider going with the AeroGarden Harvest instead for $250 less and get your feet wet with a more entry-level model. This kit ships with six starter pods and has enough space for up to six plants at a time with room to grow nearly a foot tall. Built-in LED lights, a small footprint, and great ratings round out the top AeroGarden Harvest details.

Head over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on eco-friendly products for your home and more. One notable standout at this time is the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bicycle for $339, which is down from the usual $400 going rate and a new Amazon all-time low.

AeroGarden Farm 12 XL features:

Grow up to 12 of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers all year long – no sun, soil or green thumb required! The AeroGarden Farm 12XL is a fully contained in-home garden system, automatically delivering everything your plants need to thrive. Manage your plant’s needs and control the customizable grow light from the app, your Amazon Echo device, or the touchscreen control panel to grow 36″ tall veggies like juicy tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, delicious squash – you name it! You can have delicious, fresh produce at your fingertips no matter what the weather is doing outside.

