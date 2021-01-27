FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale for just $30 at Amazon

Dream Fit 2020 (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount for $29.99 shipped with the code MU2Z6ARD at checkout. Down $20 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you have dual monitors on your desk, this is a fantastic way to mount them. I’ve recently mounted most of the displays at my desk and absolutely love how much room it’s freed up. This mount offers an extra tall pole and support for displays up to 27-inches each. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you only have one screen or don’t mind losing out on the gas-powered arms in today’s lead deal, this arm is the perfect buy. You’ll find that it supports monitors up to 27-inches and has a sleek build. It’s a great choice for those on tighter budgets as well, since it comes in at $24 on Amazon.

Once you have your monitors taken care of, be sure to check out Cooler Master’s latest announcements. The company just launched monitors, peripherals, and its first in-house power supply that has a built-in digital display. There are some killer features here, so be sure to check out the roundup of products from yesterday to learn everything that we’ve found.

HUAUNO Monitor Mount features:

  • COMPATIBILITY – Extra tall dual monitor mount fitting two screens 13” to 27” in size and 22 lbs in weight each with 75x75mm or 100x100mm backside mounting holes.
  • EXTRA TALL POLE – The 32″ center pole allows you to adjust the monitors between sitting and standing positions. mounts to desks (up to 3.9″ thick) with heavy duty C-clamp or optional grommet mount.
  • FULL MOTION & HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT – Adjustable arms offer +15° to -15° tilt, 360° swivel, 360° rotation, and height adjustment along the center pole for optimal screen positioning. Monitors can be placed in portrait or landscape orientation.

