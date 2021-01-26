Cooler Master just announced a slew of products at its CM Showcase 2021. While a lot was talked about, one of the stand-outs is the company’s first in-house power supply. Featuring a built-in LCD display on the side and RGB lighting, this power PSU offers quite a bit over the competition. That’s far from the only release from today, however, so keep reading to find out everything that the Cooler Master Showcase 2021 held.

Cooler Master’s XG Plus Power Supply offers a built-in digital display

While power supplies have been around as long as computers themselves, it’s something that many overlook when building a desktop. Up until recently, many PC builders would opt for budget power supplies instead of picking up something of quality. Well, that’s changed for many builders and companies are starting to cater toward higher-end options instead of low-cost solutions.

Cooler Master has taken note of this and has finally designed an entire power supply in-house with their own engineers, which is a first for the company. Featuring high-end performance and efficiency, the Cooler Master XG Plus power supplies offer some unique features. There’s an RGB display panel on the side of the PSU that gives real-time visual monitoring of temperature, fan speed, and power consumption. While this isn’t a necessary feature, it’ll be nice to see how much power your desktop is using in real-time, especially for higher-end builds. And, to top it off, it’s 80+ Platinum certified and the fully modular design includes cables that have in-line capacitors to reduce ripple noise.

The latest cases offer sleek designs and improved airflow

Cooler Master is launching a number of new cases this year for both desktop and even the Raspberry Pi. While many cases were announced, we’re going to focus on the MasterBox 540. With a spotlight on both aesthetics and performance, this case features an iridescent front panel that offers a “stunning display of illumination.” It’s also been optimized for airflow, ensuring your components will stay cool for the long-haul.

However, this is far from the only case announced today. There’s more open designs, traditional builds, and others being released throughout the year, so be sure to check the rest out right here.

Cooler Master is going back to the basics with a slew of new coolers, as well. Of course, where the company got its original name, so it’s only fitting that they’d announce several products in this category. From air coolers to multiple all-in-one offerings and RGB fans, Cooler Master’s 2021 lineup doesn’t disappoint.

Monitors, desks, and peripherals. Oh, my!

The PC company is far from over after launching power supplies, cases, and coolers. They’re also set to release a number of new computer monitors, gaming desks, laptop and monitor stands, as well as peripherals. There’s plenty to choose from here, and, of course, just about everything features some flavor of RGB.

Availability

Cooler Master’s product lineups will release throughout the year, with several items becoming available during Q1 of 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!