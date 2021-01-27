SKIL’s 20V Rotary Hammer Kit comes within $2 of its Amazon low, now $83.50

Amazon is offering the SKIL 20V Rotary Hammer Kit (RH170202) for $83.59 shipped. That’s $26 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve yet to add a rotary hammer to your range of tools, this may be the moment to finally do so. You’ll garner a powerful 20V unit that’s able to hammer “through the toughest materials like concrete and masonry.” SKIL touts this offering as being “three tools in one” that “combines hammer drill, drill and screwdriver.” A built-in LED illuminates your work area to make dimly-lit projects easier to carry out. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need some more basic household tools? If so, consider this 39-piece set for $21. Inside you’ll find common tools that are often “needed for most small repairs around the house.” Each item has been “heat treated and chrome plated to resist corrosion.” More than 16,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

If you’re like me, you’ve got a growing number of tools. You know what makes them easier to find? Having a dedicated place for everything. Thankfully you can scoop up DYMO’s premium LabelManager 280 for $35 to make organization a cinch. Your future self will thank you for these efforts as you’ll be able to quickly find tools when needed and also put them away more rapidly since you know where they are supposed to go.

SKIL 20V Rotary Hammer Kit features:

Get right to work—rotary hammer drill set comes with everything you need to get started, including a PWR Core 20 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and 20V charger.

Powerful design—hammers through the toughest materials like concrete and masonry.

Longer run time & battery life—the PWR core 20 Lithium battery has an innovative temperature management system to keep battery cool and powering on through your project.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!