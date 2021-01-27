DYMO rechargeable LabelManager 280 pairs with macOS, more: $35 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the DYMO LabelManager 280 Rechargeable Label Maker for $34.99 shipped. Matched at Staples. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This high-end DYMO label maker is inundated with notable features. To kick things off, we’ll highlight its rechargeable design that eliminates the need to buy batteries. Next up we have an expansive screen that displays several lines of text at once. Yet another standout feature is its ability to be connected with a Mac or PC, letting users create labels that implement barcodes, custom logos, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Give up the extra tape and digital controls found in the deal above to spend less on DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker at $10. Instead of using a keyboard this model relies on an “intuitive turn and click labeling system.” Buyers will find letters, numbers, and symbols along the dial.

Oh, and in case you missed it, we just spotted a notable discount on Furinno’s Abbott Desk. You can pick it up for $35, delivering an affordable way to refresh your office setup. Unsurprisingly, this low price is the result of a steep 42% discount, making now an excellent time to strike. It boasts a compact design that’s ready to fit in almost any room.

DYMO LabelManager 280 Label Maker features:

Label on the go with a handheld printer, powered by a longlasting rechargeable battery

Included cable lets you access fonts, graphics, and barcodes loaded to your PC and Mac

Label maker lets you quickly type text on the familiar computer style QWERTY keyboard, edit with one touch fast formatting keys and print perfect, professional labels every time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!