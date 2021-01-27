Let the good times roll with Stanley’s Hip Flask at 31% off, more from $12 (Save up to 48%)

Amazon is offering the Stanley 8-ounce Master Hip Flask for $23.51 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Stanley’s convenient hip flask makes it extremely easy take a bit of the edge off a rough day. It wields an 8-ounce design, features a rust-proof design, and boasts a wide mouth that makes it easy to drink from. Stanley is so confident in this flask that it backs it with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Stanley discounts priced from $12.

More Stanley discounts:

If you’re grabbing one of these for an upcoming outdoor adventure, you may also be interested in Old Timer Switch-It Knife. It boasts a design that makes blades easy to replace and the current discount ushers in a new Amazon low of $20. Once opened it spans 7.7-inches and weighs in at 5.4-ounces.

Stanley 8-ounce Master Hip Flask features:

Stanley designed this 8-ounce flask for the person that’s on the move, the contoured back provides a comfortable fit against your body and makes this easily fit into your pocket, the hinge-connected cap ensures it always stays covered

This hip-flask is built to last with 1 0mm thick and strong 18/8 BPA-Free stainless steel that’s lightweight, rugged and rust-proof Its versatile design makes it work while camping in the mountains or woods or at sporting events

Stanley Classic Flask features a wide mouth opening that makes filling, pouring, and cleaning easy An integrated lanyard cap, you don’t have to worry about losing your flask cap

