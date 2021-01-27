Gigabit performance adorns Tenda’s 8-Port Ethernet Switch at $14 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the Tenda 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $14.03 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many Ethernet switches in this price range, this offering supports Gigabit speeds. A total of eight ports ensure that you’ll have plenty of room to twire up smart home hubs, set top boxes, and more. Having one of these is bound to prove useful since many modern mesh Wi-Fi systems provide a minimal amount of Ethernet ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If eight ports sounds like overkill for your needs, consider TP-Link’s Litewave 5-Port Switch instead. For the price of $13 you will garner five ports. I’ve personally been using this switch for several months now. It’s made it a cinch to organize all of the Ethernet-based hubs that keep my smart home up and running.

Speaking of organization, did you see the deal we just posted for DYMO’s LabelManager 280? If not, this high-end label maker is currently available for $35. This is a great item to pair with today’s purchase as you can use it to label each Ethernet cable for easier management going forward. Not only is it rechargeable, it’s also ready to pair with a Mac or PC, paving the way for labels with barcodes, custom logos, and more.

Tenda 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections

8 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!