The Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter goes 16MPH for 11-miles at 50% off, now $200

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter for $200 shipped. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find a 350W brushless motor that can propel you forward at speeds of up to 16MPH. With a weight capacity of 220-pounds, it can also support most adults. It also delivers up to 11-miles of riding on a single charge, which ensures you can scoot around town without issue. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Don’t need the built-in motor? Well, right now, Razor’s Carbon Lux and A5 Lux kick scooters are available as low as $39 at Walmart. You’ll find these are perfect for cruising around the neighborhood, thanks to the larger wheels that roll quite easily.

Keep safe while riding with Schwin’s #1 best-selling helmet. You can pick it up starting at around $20 on Amazon, depending on the size and color that you choose. This is crucial to stay safe while riding around, especially if this scooter is for younger kids.

Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter features:

Battery indicator foot-pad throttle rear brake light e-brake rear disc brake folding design.

350W brushless motor reaches speeds up to 16 mph – weight capacity of 220 lbs. To ensure safe riding.

Max load: 220 lb. Max speed: 16 mph range: 11 miles charge time: up to 5 hours.

Foldable design – convenient, stylish and exciting form of transportation.

Electronic and foot brake capability – help the scooter come to a complete stop safely.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!