Razor’s Carbon Lux and A5 Lux kick scooters fall as low as $39

Walmart is offering the Razor Carbon Lux Special Edition Kick Scooter for $39 shipped. Normally going for $60 at Walmart, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This scooter is perfect for when spring weather finally comes around. It supports riders ages 8 and up and up to 220 pounds. The rear fender brake allows you to easily stop and the extra-large wheels allow for a smooth ride. Plus, the carbon fiber textured plastic deck is anti-slip, and the kickstand makes it simple to stand it up. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Razor A5 Lux Kick Scooter at $49.97 shipped. Down from $89 list price, today’s deal is also one of the best that we’ve tracked. Similar to the model above, you’ll find up to 220-pounds of weight holding capacity here, ensuring that it can handle anything you throw at it. Sporting a slightly different overall design, you’re getting very similar features here, like the rear brake, kickstand, and more. Really, the main difference here is that it’s got slightly larger wheels and a different color scheme. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If your kids are younger, consider the Razor A Kick Scooter at $30. Not only are you saving at least 410, but it’s also smaller for easier storage. However, do keep in mind that it only supports riders up to 143-pounds, making it not a great choice for older kids.

Razor Carbon Lux Kick Scooter features:

All-new design with a sleek matte black finish

Rigid heavy-duty steel frame

Carbon fiber textured plastic deck features anti-slip surface and kickstand

Extra-large wheels (urethane) for a super-smooth ride

Razor Carbon Lux scooter black complete with a patented rear fender brake

Anodised aircraft-grade aluminum T-tube and frame

Soft foam grips for comfortable handling

Supports riders up to 220 lbs

suitable for ages 8 and up

