Amazon 1-day pet sale from $7 Prime shipped: Dog and cat beds, crate pads, more

-
20% off From $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off K&H pet beds and crates. One standout is the K&H Pet Products Thermo-Snuggly Sleeper Heated Pet Bed for $52.79 shipped. Regularly $66, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low from last year, and the best we can find. This pet bed features a thermostatic and removable heat pad activated when your pet is in the bed to keep them warm, but never overly hot. Even more importantly, once the heat pad is removed the whole thing can get thrown in the wash for simple cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Amazon Basics Warming Pet Bed for $29 shipped. It carries solid ratings from nearly 6,200 Amazon customers and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. 

More Gold Box pet deals:

Browse through the rest of today’s pet Gold Box sale right here for deal starting from $7. You might also want to take a look at this offer on BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vac to take care of all that pet hair laying around. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional price drops on household essentials and more

More on the K&H Thermo-Snuggly Sleeper:

  • Dog heated bed features soft foam walls for your dog’s comfort
  • Electric dog bed is thermostatically controlled to automatically respond to tempature changes to warm to your pet’s normal body temperature only when your pet is in the bed
  • Removable heater, pillow and outer Cover for Easy wash and care
  • Low wattage, using only 6 watts
  • This heated dog bed has been tested & certified by met Labs to exceed USA/CA electrical safety standards
  • One-year limited

