BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum falls to $300 at Amazon ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the BISSELL ICONpet PRO Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. This is $100 off its normal going rate and is the best available. This handheld vacuum sports a 25V lithium-ion battery that delivers the ability to use it without being plugged into the wall. The tangle-free brush roll ensures no hair wraps around it, making this the perfect vacuum for pet-filled households. Plus, it can convert between a hand-held or high-reach vacuum, allowing you to enjoy dual-function. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for save even more? Well, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum gets the job done at just $52 shipped on Amazon. Coming in at only 4-pounds, this vacuum is quite light. You’ll find a 3-in-1 design that allows you to easily transform it into other vacuums, like a handheld or stair tread cleaner. The only thing to remember here is that this vacuum isn’t battery-powered like today’s lead deal.

However, if you want to have a robot do the dirty work for you, Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum empties itself when the dustbin gets full. It’s on sale for $270, but the deal only lasts today. This saves you quite a bit from its $550 original price, and even though it’s refurbished, you’ll get a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

More about the BISSELL ICONpet PRO Cordless Stick Vacuum

High-Performance Digital Motor spins at up to 420 miles per hour for powerful cordless cleaning performance.

25V Lithium-Ion Battery offers cordless convenience with three cleaning modes.

Our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll spins up to 3200 RPM, leaving no hair wrap behind and making it the vacuum for pet households.

The Mess-Free Dirt Tank with Clean Slide Technology allows you control the dust and dander to eliminate the clean up after the cleanup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!