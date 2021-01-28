Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from $30

Eddie Bauer offers new markdowns at up to 60% off during its Midwinter Warm-Up Sale. Prices are as marked. Easily update your outerwear with deals on parka jackets, lightweight layers, vests, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Superior Down 2.0 Jacket that’s marked down to $198 and originally was priced at $329. This parka jacket is waterproof, features a fashionable faux fur hood, and it’s available in three color options. This style is made of a down material that will promote warmth and an array of pockets for added storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 200 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

