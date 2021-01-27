FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KEEN offers up to 35% off hundreds of styles + free shipping: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

KEEN’s End of Season Savings Event currently offers up to 35% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Gear up and get outdoors with the men’s Explorer Waterproof Sneakers. They’re currently marked down to $85 and regularly are priced at $130. These shoes are great for the trails with lightweight, supportive material and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They’re available in five color options and rated 4.1/5 stars from KEEN customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from KEEN or check out our fashion guide for an array of top brand sales going on today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, a standout from this sale is the Terradora II Hiking Boots that are marked down to $120. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $160. This style is also waterproof and the unique outsole helps to promote traction. Better yet, it also features an odor protecting layer to help keep your boots smelling fresh. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

