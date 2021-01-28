Finish Line takes up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $5

Finish Line offers up to 40% off hundreds of new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, and more. Status Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Swift Run Casual Shoes in core black that are currently marked down to $55. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $85 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This lightweight style is nice for workouts with a flexible and supportive design. They also feature a breathable mesh material to help keep you breathable and the sock-like fit makes them easy to slide on or off. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Finish Line or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

