Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock touts four ways to unlock at $170 (Reg. $229)

-
Kwikset
Reg. $229 $170

Amazon currently offers the Kwikset Halo Touchscreen Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $169.99 shipped in Polished Chrome. Having dropped from $229, a price you’ll still find at Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen on this style, and is the second-best to date overall. With four different ways to unlock, this connected deadbolt is a versatile option for bringing your smart home to the front door. Alongside smartphone control and integration with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for using one of 250 customizable codes. And for when you need it, there’s still the option of using a key. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the most versatile assortment of ways to unlock the door, going with the August Smart Lock Pro is a great way to save even more. Here you’ll enjoy similar smartphone and voice assistant functionality, but there’s no built-in keypad or the ability to leverage an existing key. But for $130, this is a more affordable way to get in the smart lock game.

And while we’re talking about front door upgrades, this morning saw Arlo’s Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell drop to a new all-time low at $150. That’s alongside all of the other deals in our smart home guide today, including a pre-order offer on Amazon’s motorized All-new Echo Show 10.

Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

HALO Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a keyless entry electronic deadbolt featuring SmartKey that allows you to control the lock from anywhere there’s an internet connection–no smart hub or bridge required! Using the Kwikset App, you can lock/unlock the deadbolt, program up to 250 user access codes, and receive notifications of your lock’s use. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the keypad or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside.

