Originally announced back in September, Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen.) finally has a release date: February 25. That’s right, the all-new motorized Echo Show 5 launches next month, and we’re even seeing a pre-order deal. What all does Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 do? Well, for one, it’s motorized. But that’s far from where its features end, so keep reading to find out if this is the smart display for your home.

Echo Studio, meet Echo Show

When you first look at the All-new Echo Show 10, it bears a very familiar design. The speaker looks similar to the Echo Studio, which is Amazon’s high-fidelity speaker that has Alexa built-in. The screen is reminiscent of the existing Echo Show 10 but on a hinged mechanism. But, this isn’t just one or the other – it’s the best of both worlds.

The latest Echo Show features two 1.0-inch tweeters and a 3.0-inch woofer, which gives high-quality sound when listening to music, watching a YouTube tutorial, or video calling friends and family. This is only the first of many killer features here, as there are several upgrades from the previous-generation.

A 13MP camera allows for high-quality video calls

While the Echo Show 10 can easily look up recipes, set timers, and command your smart home, that’s far from the only thing it can do. You’ll find a 13MP front-facing camera that allows you to easily video call friends and family while you’re social distancing. But, a super unique thing to this Echo Show 10 is that the motorized base allows it to follow you around as you walk about the kitchen, ensuring you’re always in frame.

And that’s not all. Should you leave the physical privacy shutter open when not being used, the Echo Show 10 doubles as a home security camera. You can view what’s going on all around your house thanks to the motorized system here all within the Alexa app.

However, should you want some privacy, just flip the physical switch and cover the camera up. This not only disables the camera within the software, but puts a physical piece of plastic in front of the lens to give you peace of mind that Amazon, or anyone, can’t see inside of your home when you don’t want them to.

Zigbee hub built-in for the ultimate smart home solution

Amazon didn’t want to stop at making this a great device for video calls and looking up recipes. No, they also built a Zigbee smart hub right into the Echo Show 10, negating the need for additional hubs and setups. This means you can connect light switches, cameras, and more right to your Echo Show 10 for a smoother experience that requires less setup overall.

Pricing and availability. Oh, and a deal!

The All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) will release on February 25 for $249.99. However, should you buy two at once and use the code SHOW102PACK at checkout, you’ll save $100 on both, bringing the total to $400, instead of $500.

