This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W USB-C PD, dual 120V AC, more at $338.50

MecTech (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WattFun 500Wh Portable Power Station for $338.49 shipped with the code 528YNR7K and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 21% over its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you go camping often, or just want a portable battery to run your gear when the power goes out, this is a great option. You’ll find two 120V AC plugs here capable of a combined 300W output, alongside 45W USB-C PD, and four 3A USB-A ports as well. With a total of 500Wh of capacity, this will keep your gear running for quite a while before it’s time to recharge. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If 500Wh is a bit too high for what you’re looking for, then we have a great option for you. Be sure to check out the FlashFish 200Wh Portable Power Station on Amazon. It’s available for $118 when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a fraction of what you’d pay for the setup above. While it still has two 120V AC plugs, only one is grounded. Plus there’s no 45W USB-C port on here, so do keep that in mind.

More about the WattFun Portable Power Station:

High Capacity Outdoor Power Supply: High capacity lithium backup battery pack equipped with 500Wh/300W (Peak 450W),This 500Wh power station has a small size of 10.6 x 7.2 x 7.6 in and weighs only 13.5lb. It’s portable and powerful enough to charge a smartphone up to 45 times, a laptop 8 times, a CPAP machine 30 Hours, a mini car refrigerator about 8 Hours. This portable solar generator is handy for travel, outdoors, camping, or emergency power in the home.

