Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $19.50 (Save 25%)

56% off From $7

MpowTech (99% positive all-time feedback from 11,000+) via Amazon offers the Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, today’s offer is good for a 25% price cut, marks the best we’ve seen in nearly two months, and is the second-best discount to date. This 2-in-1 Qi charging station features a 10W stand design that’ll prop up your device for keeping tabs on notifications and the like throughout the day. That’s alongside a spot to refuel your Apple Watch, though you will have to bring your own cable which will neatly stow away in the base for a tidy overall setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey Air Vent Car Mount: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Stand 2-pack: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • ESR Sidekick iPhone 12 MagSafe Case: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76
  • Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ code PNRMBP63
  • ESR Sidekick iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe Case: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76

This wireless charger works as a smartphone holder that charge your phone in two ways: vertical charging in working time, the facial recognition is available; Charge horizontally during your rest period, watch a TV show or practice yoga in spare time. The energy can be transferred through the protective case within 5mm-6mm, so that you don’t have to take it off for smooth charging experience.

Please remember to remove the metal, magnetic phone accessories, the grips, and credit cards which would affect wireless charging. The nightstand mode of Apple Watch is available with the watch charging holder for viewing time, date, and your alarm. Just a tap on the charging pad,the screen of your watch will light up.

