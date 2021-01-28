Use Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to open/close your garage door with this $35 adapter (Reg. $75)

Today only, Woot is offering the NEXX Garage NXG-100 Smart Garage Door Controller for $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $76 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve got a garage door that was manufactured after 1993, then this smart opener is likely compatible. Setup is easy, and you’ll gain control via Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice commands. That’s right, this $39 add-on gives your existing garage door voice control support, alongside app control, which brings it into the 21st century quite easily. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

When it comes to smart garage door openers, Chamberlain is one of the most affordable options around. Right now, Chamberlain’s smart garage door opener upgrade is available for under $30 at Amazon while providing a similar experience. Jordan went hands-on with the Chamberlain and absolutely loved that it breathed new life into his existing opener.

Did you see that meross announced a HomeKit-enabled smart garage door opener last month? That’s right, it works with all smart home platforms and offers a sleek look. Right now, you’ll pay as low as $59 for backing the project on Indiegogo, so be sure to check that out soon before the price goes up.

NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller features:

CONVENIENTLY OPEN AND CLOSE your garage door by turning your existing WiFi network and garage door opener into a single integrated smart device that you can control and monitor from anywhere.

ACTIVATE YOUR GARAGE DOOR OPENER BY TAPPING on the Nexx mobile app, or by giving voice commands to your Alexa or Google Assistant devices, or soon, by driving near your garage door (this feature is in beta release).

MULTI-USER ACCESS & REMOTE MONITORING. You can authorize multiple people to access your garage, you can open and close the door if a guest arrives and you’re away, and you can receive notifications if you forget to close the door

