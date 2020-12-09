Meross is expanding its stable of smart home accessories today with its latest garage door opener remote. Armed with support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, Meross Collie enters with a refreshed design, improved Wi-Fi connectivity, and other new features. Head below for all of the details and a closer look at how the latest from Meross stands out from the competition.

Meross Collie HomeKit Garage Door Remote

After refreshing its popular smart garage door remote with HomeKit earlier this fall, Meross is back this week to deliver an entirely new option for expanding your smart home. Deemed Collie, the new HomeKit Garage Door Remote from Meross packs an overhauled design while still keeping the affordable price tag we’ve come to expect.

Like its existing models, Meross Collie will allow you to open and close, as well as remotely check the status of your garage door. It ties into existing openers from brands like Chamberlain or Craftsman, meaning you won’t have to swap out the existing hardware to bring smart home control into the garage.

The most eye-catching feature here on the latest Meross garage door remote is easily the HomeKit support, which is also joined by Alexa and Assistant integration. There’s also a built-in alarm that’s new this time around, alongside being able to see when things opened or closed in the past, set schedules, and more.

Another area that’s seeing a notable upgrade over previous generations is the inclusion of an external antenna. Wi-Fi coverage can oftentimes be spotty in the garage, so Meross is hoping its adjustable antenna will help the Collie HomeKit Garage Door Remote connect more reliability.

Launching via Indiegogo

The brand’s latest HomeKit accessory is now available to be backed on Indiegogo with an early bird special price of $49. When it officially launches, the Meross Collie HomeKit Garage Door Remote will retail for $69. As of now, it looks like the first wave of release has already begun shipping to backers.

As always with crowdfunding campaigns, it’s a good idea to be at least a bit cautious. Even with trusted brands like Meross, which we’ve worked with in the past, there’s still the chance for delays and other hiccups along the way.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Meross is easily one of our favorite HomeKit accessory makers out there, given just how affordable many of its releases are. The new Collie HomeKit Garage remote continues that trend but is also one of the few Siri-enabled options on the market.

Assuming all goes well with the crowdfunding campaign, I can see this being one of the brand’s most popular releases. The HomeKit support is an easy standout, and the refreshed design over what we’ve seen from meross in the past is sure to convert holdouts who didn’t want to fiddle with the more DIY-based solutions.

