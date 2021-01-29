DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with a number of notable deals on fitness, home, and tech magazine offers. Ranging from Architectural Digest and Bon Appetit to Wired and Men’s Health, there are loads of big-time price drops available starting from under $4 per year. As usual at DiscountMags, there are no delivery fees, sales tax, or auto-renewals here. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Fitness and tech magazine deals:

Alongside the cooking, home, and tech magazine titles, we are also tracking a notable deal on Men’s Health magazine at $4.95 per year with free shipping. This one currently sells for $15 per year at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find by a long shot. Perfect for motivating you through your 2021 fitness resolutions, this one covers everything from men’s fitness to eating healthy, and much more.

Be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s sale for additional tech magazine titles as well as options for the foodie in your family and much more. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address as gifts if you so choose.

Speaking of reading material, just yesterday we caught our first glimpse of the new Pac-Man history and art book with a brilliant slip cover design and an included 7-inch vinyl pressing. But if you’re not a gaming fan, our January reading list has some great suggestions to refresh your personal library and remember to scoop up this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies.

More on Men’s Health:

Fitness and tech magazine deals: Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

