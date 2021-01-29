FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitness and tech magazine deals from under $4/yr.: Men’s Health, Wired, Bon Appetit, more

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off From $4/yr.

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with a number of notable deals on fitness, home, and tech magazine offers. Ranging from Architectural Digest and Bon Appetit to Wired and Men’s Health, there are loads of big-time price drops available starting from under $4 per year. As usual at DiscountMags, there are no delivery fees, sales tax, or auto-renewals here. Head below the fold for a closer look. 

Fitness and tech magazine deals:

Alongside the cooking, home, and tech magazine titles, we are also tracking a notable deal on Men’s Health magazine at $4.95 per year with free shipping. This one currently sells for $15 per year at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find by a long shot. Perfect for motivating you through your 2021 fitness resolutions, this one covers everything from men’s fitness to eating healthy, and much more. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s sale for additional tech magazine titles as well as options for the foodie in your family and much more. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address as gifts if you so choose. 

Speaking of reading material, just yesterday we caught our first glimpse of the new Pac-Man history and art book with a brilliant slip cover design and an included 7-inch vinyl pressing. But if you’re not a gaming fan, our January reading list has some great suggestions to refresh your personal library and remember to scoop up this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies.

More on Men’s Health:

Fitness and tech magazine deals: Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $135 on The Economist today: 1-yr. subscriptions f...
Blu-ray, 4K, + Digital Movies from $5: Top Gun, Tenet, ...
Apple launches action and thriller movie sale from $5, ...
Try out 3-months of Tidal HiFi music streaming at 97% o...
Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Verizon customers will get up to 12-months of discovery...
Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
How-to save on NFL Sunday Ticket U this season
Show More Comments

Related

65% off

Hautelook’s Golf Sale offers up to 60% off Callaway, Oakley, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Doom and Destiny Advanced, Green Project, GoBlox, more

FREE+ Learn More

Stanley’s premium Shot Glass Set strikes $20 at Amazon (Save 20%)

$20 Learn More

Serena Williams partners with Away on new luggage, here are our favorites

Learn More
$11 each

Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $11 each

$21 Learn More
Reg. $699

OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone delivers 5G UW connectivity at $470 (Save 33%)

$470 Learn More
30% off

Indoor plants and succulents up to 30% off with deals from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon

From $13 Learn More
Save 42%

At $7 Prime shipped, don’t miss out on Titan’s 13-piece Metric Hex Bit Set (42% off)

$7 Learn More