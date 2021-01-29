While there are several smartwatches on the market that target a more feminine design, much of the time they are merely shrunk-down versions of their more masculine-focused comparisons. Additional colorways are also sprinkled in to help broaden appeal, but many would agree that something is still missing. Garmin Lily takes aim at this issue by being the “first-of-its-kind smartwatch” with a design that’s “feminine, sophisticated and rooted in fashion.” Continue reading to learn more.

Garmin Lily prioritizes fashion

Much like Apple and other smartwatch makers, Garmin Lily is available in several styles. The Sport edition is paired with a silicone band, features an aluminum case, and comes in three colorways. A slightly more premium Classic edition ratchets up materials by bundling an Italian leather band, stainless steel case, and like Sport, can be purchased in a trio of colorways.

Once you’ve put fashion aside, you’ll be pleased to find out that Garmin Lily doesn’t suffer from a lack of technological features. It can monitor respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, sleep, heart rate, and more.

The unit pairs with iOS and Android devices alike using the Garmin Connect app. From there users can choose to sync health data with ecosystems like Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and Strava to help keep all metrics in one easy-to-manage location. Garmin Lily is said to offer 5-day battery life between charges.

“Lily is truly a first-of-its-kind smartwatch: feminine, sophisticated and rooted in fashion with important health and fitness features,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “Garmin remains committed to creating products that fit the needs of our female customer and in this case, it’s a small, on-trend smartwatch with features designed for today’s active woman.”

Pricing and availability

Garmin Lily is available to order now. Both Classic and Sport styles come in a variety of styles and pricing is set at $199.99 and $249.99, respectively. Amazon listings are already popping up and all Classic and Sport styles are readily available direct from Garmin.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Garmin Lily runs neither watchOS nor Wear OS, it tries to make up for this shortcoming with a design that’s much more likely to appeal to folks that would otherwise turn to traditional watches. It’s hard to deny that Lily manages to deliver a unique look in the booming smartwatch space. If this were made by a no-name brand I would shrug it off, but Garmin has a respectable smartwatch lineup that will arguably make it an Apple Watch contender for fashion-focused shoppers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!