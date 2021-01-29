FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off GUCCI, Prada, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
60% off From $28

For three days only, Hautelook is having a designer sunglass sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the GUCCI Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $170 and originally was priced at $295. These sunglasses can be styled by both men or women alike and the GUCCI side logos add a luxurious touch. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the square design is timeless to wear for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the GUCCI Round Sunglasses are very fashionable for this season. This style will elevate any outfit and they’re currently marked down to $260. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $436.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Winter Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new outerwear, joggers, accessories, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Hautelook’s Golf Sale offers up to 60% off Callaw...
Serena Williams partners with Away on new luggage, here...
Eastbay’s End of Month Flash Sale is huge! Save 5...
Joe’s New Balance offers styles under $45 this we...
Macy’s Clearance Event takes 25-50% off + extra 2...
ALDO End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + ...
Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler drops to $440 for...
Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Jomashop Valentine’s Sale takes up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
60% off

Oakley, Smith, Ray-Ban, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

From $40 Learn More
65% off

Oakley offers up to 65% off sunglasses, backpacks, apparel, more from $6 shipped

From $6 Learn More
$125 off

Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush bundles up to $125 off at Amazon + more from $42.50

From $42.50 Learn More
50% off

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal doubles as a selfie stick at a low of just $35

$35 Learn More
27% off

Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest iPad, more on sale from $109

From $109 Learn More
65% off

Hautelook’s Golf Sale offers up to 60% off Callaway, Oakley, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Doom and Destiny Advanced, Green Project, GoBlox, more

FREE+ Learn More