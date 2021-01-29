FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep for BBQ cookouts with a 4-probe Bluetooth grill thermometer at low of $25 (50% off)

-
50% off $25

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Thermometer (IBT-4XS) for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code UBW27N5R and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 50% from its normal going rate and beats our last mention by over $11, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. BBQ season is just around the corner, and with it, comes grilling out. Now, if you’re still learning to grill, or just prefer going by temperature instead of time, then a proper thermometer is a must. This model sports a built-in LCD display, four probes, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can check progress from your smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

ThermoPro’s highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must-have for grilling as well. While today’s lead deal can track the temperature after being inserted into your meal, it’s hard to use that for quick temp checks if it’s a thinner cut of meat or something else similar. For just $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, be sure to grab ThermoPro’s instant-read thermometer as well.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Rubbermaid instant-read thermometer. You’ll lose out on the digital display that ThermoPro offers above, and there’s no Bluetooth connectivity like today’s lead deal either. But, it’s just $6 Prime shipped, which will save you quite a bit in the long run.

Inkbird Bluetooth Thermometer features:

This Inkbird 4 probes thermometer can pair with Android or iPhone (Please make sure the GPS location is open when connecting with an Android phone). Read your cooking temperature by your phone anywhere (Connecting distance range up to 150ft/50M). High temperature accuracy could let you be rest for your cooking. No need worry about your meal overdone with this Grill Thermometer. Please note: Tearing off the plastic protect film on the screen before using.

