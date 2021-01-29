This steel contact grill cooks up to six burgers at once, now $20 shipped (Today only, Reg. $60)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Contact Grill for $19.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60, today’s offer is $40 in savings and puts this model among the most affordable cookers of its type. Along with the stainless steel construction and 1500-watts of power, this contact grill is great for cooking the burgers inside (up to six at once) or for pressed sandwiches and much more. Features include a 12.5- by 8.5-inch cooking surface that has a PFOA-free non-stick coating, a detachable dishwasher-safe cooking plate, and a drip tray to catch excess grease. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $20, you’ll have a hard time find something comparable for less. Even the rock-bottom George Foreman model sells for $21.50 at Amazon right now. Your best bet for something similar for even less is a Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill Machine from $12 Prime shipped. It has far less cooking real estate than today’s lead, but it will get the job done otherwise, especially if it’s just for solo meals.

For something even more capable, we also spotted a notable deal on Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven this morning. Now down to $116 Prime shipped, it acts as both a toaster oven and an air fryer. But there is plenty more where this one came from waiting for you in our home goods deal hub including multi-cookers, kitchen utensil sets, and air purifiers, among other things.

Enjoy a quick burger with this powerful 1500W BELLA Pro Series electric grill. The drip tray catches excess grease and fat resulting in a healthier meal, while the floating hinges adjust to your desired burger thickness. The large cooking surface of this BELLA Pro Series electric grill provides space for up to six burgers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!