FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This steel contact grill cooks up to six burgers at once, now $20 shipped (Today only, Reg. $60)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
Reg. $60 $20

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Contact Grill for $19.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60, today’s offer is $40 in savings and puts this model among the most affordable cookers of its type. Along with the stainless steel construction and 1500-watts of power, this contact grill is great for cooking the burgers inside (up to six at once) or for pressed sandwiches and much more. Features include a 12.5- by 8.5-inch cooking surface that has a PFOA-free non-stick coating, a detachable dishwasher-safe cooking plate, and a drip tray to catch excess grease. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At just $20, you’ll have a hard time find something comparable for less. Even the rock-bottom George Foreman model sells for $21.50 at Amazon right now. Your best bet for something similar for even less is a Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill Machine from $12 Prime shipped. It has far less cooking real estate than today’s lead, but it will get the job done otherwise, especially if it’s just for solo meals. 

For something even more capable, we also spotted a notable deal on Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven this morning. Now down to $116 Prime shipped, it acts as both a toaster oven and an air fryer. But there is plenty more where this one came from waiting for you in our home goods deal hub including multi-cookers, kitchen utensil sets, and air purifiers, among other things. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Contact Grill:

Enjoy a quick burger with this powerful 1500W BELLA Pro Series electric grill. The drip tray catches excess grease and fat resulting in a healthier meal, while the floating hinges adjust to your desired burger thickness. The large cooking surface of this BELLA Pro Series electric grill provides space for up to six burgers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Refresh your kitchen utensils for just $20 with this 17...
Crock-Pot’s Express Crisp Multi-Cooker + bonus ai...
Refresh your space with Airthereal’s Pure Morning...
Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven now $116 Prim...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers top-rated desks and work...
Home Depot discounts air compressors, nailers, more up ...
Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler drops to $440 for...
Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps pric...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $80+

Lock-in Gourmia’s 8-qt. steel digital air fryer for the family at just $49 shipped today

$49 Learn More
58% off

Apple’s official TV Remote Loop plunges to $5.50 at Amazon (58% off)

$5.50 Learn More
Reg. $110

Launch your streaming platform: Samson Go USB Mic + AKG headphones at $70 (Reg. $110)

$70 Learn More
60% off

Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off GUCCI, Prada, more

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $30

Protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case at $22.50 (Save 25%)

$22.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

Refresh your kitchen utensils for just $20 with this 17-piece Cuisinart set (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More
Save 29%

Save up to 29% on Logitech G PRO Gaming accessories at all-time lows from $50

From $50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 29, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 5, iMacs, Apple movie sale, more

Listen now