FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven now $116 Prime shipped for today only (Refurb, Orig. $200)

-
Home GoodswootNinja
Orig. $200 $116

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection for $115.99 in refurbished condition with free delivery for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is roughly $85 in savings and the lowest we can find. While it doesn’t have the dehydration function like the SP101 model, that one currently sells for $200 at Amazon. But this is still quite a versatile cooker with several built-in options (air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast) and a 1800-watt heating system. It is large to enough to cook up to 13-inch pizzas, nine slices of bread, and up to 4-pounds of air fryer foods. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below. 

If the all-in-one nature of the Ninja cooker above isn’t getting you excited, just keep in mind you can score a toaster oven and an air fryer for less than $115 at Amazon. For example, this Chefman 2-quart air fryer and this Black+Decker Toaster Oven will run you $83 combined. While you won’t get as much cooking real estate overall, it is worth consideration, especially for folks that don’t have enough counter space to keep the larger Ninja option above on display. 

Be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware, home office, and household essential deals. Firstly, check out the new Target Superbowl Collection, then dive into this ongoing offer on Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker as well as Amazon’s Gold Box desk and workstation sale from $64

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store. The ultimate meal-making machine: Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Reclaim your counter space: Takes up 50% less space when you flip it up and away to store against your backsplash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Refresh your space with Airthereal’s Pure Morning...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers top-rated desks and work...
Home Depot discounts air compressors, nailers, more up ...
Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler drops to $440 for...
Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps pric...
A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered Kin...
Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Am...
Amazon takes $418 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century L...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

ALDO End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 30% off all boots

+ 30% off Learn More
Save $150

Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at Amazon lows from $1,219

$1,219 Learn More
Reg. $75+

Refresh your space with Airthereal’s Pure Morning Air Purifier at $60 (Reg. up to $100)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $10

Apple discounts sports films to $5 this weekend in latest movie sale

$5 Learn More
Save 20%

Save up to $70 on Seagate USB-C SSDs, internal hard drives, and more starting at $75

From $75 Learn More
Up to 60%

Amazon’s Gold Box offers top-rated desks and workstations from $64

From $64 Learn More
Up to $150

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ from $299 (Up to $150 off)

From $299 Learn More
Up to 30%

Home Depot discounts air compressors, nailers, more up to 30% today only

Shop now Learn More