Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven now $116 Prime shipped for today only (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection for $115.99 in refurbished condition with free delivery for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is roughly $85 in savings and the lowest we can find. While it doesn’t have the dehydration function like the SP101 model, that one currently sells for $200 at Amazon. But this is still quite a versatile cooker with several built-in options (air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast) and a 1800-watt heating system. It is large to enough to cook up to 13-inch pizzas, nine slices of bread, and up to 4-pounds of air fryer foods. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

If the all-in-one nature of the Ninja cooker above isn’t getting you excited, just keep in mind you can score a toaster oven and an air fryer for less than $115 at Amazon. For example, this Chefman 2-quart air fryer and this Black+Decker Toaster Oven will run you $83 combined. While you won’t get as much cooking real estate overall, it is worth consideration, especially for folks that don’t have enough counter space to keep the larger Ninja option above on display.

Be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware, home office, and household essential deals. Firstly, check out the new Target Superbowl Collection, then dive into this ongoing offer on Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker as well as Amazon’s Gold Box desk and workstation sale from $64.

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store. The ultimate meal-making machine: Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Reclaim your counter space: Takes up 50% less space when you flip it up and away to store against your backsplash.

