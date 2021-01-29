Upgrade your setup with the 12V/100W Mono-crystalline solar panel bundle at $130

RenogySolarUS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V/100W Mono-crystalline Solar Panel Bundle for $129.99 shipped. This is 17% below its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s built from a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use. It outputs a total of 100W of 12V power and the included Wanderer 10A controller delivers dual 2A USB ports and other hookups to handle battery charging and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Save some cash and opt for the Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels at $32 shipped. Though this mainly recharges its built-in 25000mAh battery, it’ll keep your iPhone or iPad charged while off the grid.
Give your yard an upgrade with this 2-pack of solar LED lights for just $11 each right now. This deal was just found today and will give your home a great curb appeal upgrade, allowing you to enjoy your outdoor space even more this spring or summer.
More about the Renogy 12V Solar Panel:
- Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows extended outdoor use; The panels can last for decades. Pre-drilled holes on the back of the panel allow for fast mounting and securing.
- Backlit LCD screen of the charge controller displays system operation, diverse load control, and error codes.
- The wanderer 10A controller come with integrated 5V 2A USB ports to charge USB devices.
- Integrated Rs232 port allows communication with bt-1 Bluetooth module and usage of Renogy DC Home smartphone app.
