Upgrade your setup with the 12V/100W Mono-crystalline solar panel bundle at $130

RenogySolarUS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V/100W Mono-crystalline Solar Panel Bundle for $129.99 shipped. This is 17% below its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s built from a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use. It outputs a total of 100W of 12V power and the included Wanderer 10A controller delivers dual 2A USB ports and other hookups to handle battery charging and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels at $32 shipped. Though this mainly recharges its built-in 25000mAh battery, it’ll keep your iPhone or iPad charged while off the grid.

Give your yard an upgrade with this 2-pack of solar LED lights for just $11 each right now. This deal was just found today and will give your home a great curb appeal upgrade, allowing you to enjoy your outdoor space even more this spring or summer.

More about the Renogy 12V Solar Panel:

Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows extended outdoor use; The panels can last for decades. Pre-drilled holes on the back of the panel allow for fast mounting and securing.

Backlit LCD screen of the charge controller displays system operation, diverse load control, and error codes.

The wanderer 10A controller come with integrated 5V 2A USB ports to charge USB devices.

Integrated Rs232 port allows communication with bt-1 Bluetooth module and usage of Renogy DC Home smartphone app.

