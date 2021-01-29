FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your setup with the 12V/100W Mono-crystalline solar panel bundle at $130

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsRenogy
$20 off $130

RenogySolarUS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V/100W Mono-crystalline Solar Panel Bundle for $129.99 shipped. This is 17% below its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s built from a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use. It outputs a total of 100W of 12V power and the included Wanderer 10A controller delivers dual 2A USB ports and other hookups to handle battery charging and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels at $32 shipped. Though this mainly recharges its built-in 25000mAh battery, it’ll keep your iPhone or iPad charged while off the grid.

Give your yard an upgrade with this 2-pack of solar LED lights for just $11 each right now. This deal was just found today and will give your home a great curb appeal upgrade, allowing you to enjoy your outdoor space even more this spring or summer.

More about the Renogy 12V Solar Panel:

  • Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows extended outdoor use; The panels can last for decades. Pre-drilled holes on the back of the panel allow for fast mounting and securing.
  • Backlit LCD screen of the charge controller displays system operation, diverse load control, and error codes.
  • The wanderer 10A controller come with integrated 5V 2A USB ports to charge USB devices.
  • Integrated Rs232 port allows communication with bt-1 Bluetooth module and usage of Renogy DC Home smartphone app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals Renogy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at ...
Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platfo...
Bring this height-adjustable MacBook stand to your work...
Seiko’s minimalistic Solar Watch is $88 off along...
Add a dedicated 4-qt. touchscreen air fryer to your ars...
Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush bundles up to $125...
ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal doubles as a ...
Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel $73, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Portable 100W 12V Solar Panel $70 (Reg. $100), more

Learn More

Green Deals: 100W Solar Panel $70 (Reg. $90), more

Learn More

Green Deals: ECOFLOW River 600 Portable Solar Generator $320, more

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power Bank $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Review

Review: Hands-on with the ClearOne Unite 10 entry-level 1080p30 webcam [Video]

Learn More
Lowest in years

Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at its lowest price in years, now $107.50

$107.50 Learn More
Up to $80 new

Score an extra Nintendo refurbished Switch Dock for $45 shipped

$45 Learn More