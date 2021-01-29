FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at its lowest price in years, now $107.50

$107.50

Amazon is offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K for $107.34 shipped. Normally $130, this is the best price that we’ve tracked since 2019 and is the lowest available. You’ll find the ability to capture up to 4K camera footage for streaming purposes, making this a must-have for any Twitch gamer. It also allows you to capture a DSLR and use it in Zoom if you’re on video meetings often, giving you a high-quality image to impress others. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, your camera likely is either Mini HDMI or Micro HDMI output and requires a special cable. You can grab them for $8 or $7.50 Prime shipped respectively when you clip the on-page coupon. Most cameras use similar cables to connect over HDMI, which is how the Cam Link 4K hooks between your DSLR and computer.

Interested in upgrading your on-the-go video capture? ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal is a must-have for any smartphone photographer. It not only is a gimbal but it doubles as a selfie stick, which is pretty crazy for just $35.

  • Easily connect your DSLR, camcorder, or action Cam to your PC or Mac
  • Go live on any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low-latency technology
  • Broadcast in stunning quality up to 1080P60 or 4K at 30 FPS
  • Shoot and produce within your favorite tools; Real-Time Feedback
  • Record footage directly to your Hard drive without time restrictions

