ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal doubles as a selfie stick at a low of just $35

-
50% off $35

VisionMagic (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZHIYUN Smooth-X 2-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $34.99 shipped with the code SMOOTHXX at checkout. With a list price of $70 and a going rate of $50 these days, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Zhiyun’s latest Smooth-X is a unique gimbal that’s designed to stabilize your smartphone while also functioning as a selfie stick. The 2-axis stabilization ensures that your photos and videos are rock-steady and the compact form-factor allows you to easily tote it around. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in both our announcement coverage and our hands-on review.

Wanting to take selfies, but find that a full-on gimbal would be a bit much? This selfie stick is just $24 shipped at Amazon. One of the best features with this selfie stick is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Looking for a way to take your smartphone camera game to the next level, but aren’t a huge fan of selfies? Pick up this smartphone hand mount instead. It can hold your phone, an action camera, and a few accessories, giving you a well-rounded mobile videography experience. At just $20 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this for those who can’t drop nearly $35 on a dedicated gimbal.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.
  • An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.
  • Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

