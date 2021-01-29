Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed, now $174 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $174 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and is within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary styling approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A new bed frame means you could also be due for a fresh pair of pillows. The good news is that today’s savings can fully cover two AmazonBasics Bed Pillows at $32. They’re said to offer “a plush feel” and will arrive in a vacuum-sealed package. More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

And if you’re on the hunt for a new desk, be sure to check out the deal we spotted this week on Ashley’s L-Shaped offering. It’s comprised of metal and glass, delivering a much more premium build. Pricing has dropped by $60, allowing you to scoop it up for $167.50.

Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches

Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood

Strong steel frame with wood slat support

Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately

10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space

Worry free 5 year limited warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!