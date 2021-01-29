Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed, now $174 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $174 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and is within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary styling approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
A new bed frame means you could also be due for a fresh pair of pillows. The good news is that today’s savings can fully cover two AmazonBasics Bed Pillows at $32. They’re said to offer “a plush feel” and will arrive in a vacuum-sealed package. More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.
And if you’re on the hunt for a new desk, be sure to check out the deal we spotted this week on Ashley’s L-Shaped offering. It’s comprised of metal and glass, delivering a much more premium build. Pricing has dropped by $60, allowing you to scoop it up for $167.50.
Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:
- Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches
- Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood
- Strong steel frame with wood slat support
- Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately
- 10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space
- Worry free 5 year limited warranty.
