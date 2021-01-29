FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed, now $174 (Reg. $220)

-
AmazonHome GoodsZinus
Reg. $220 $174

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $174 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and is within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary styling approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A new bed frame means you could also be due for a fresh pair of pillows. The good news is that today’s savings can fully cover two AmazonBasics Bed Pillows at $32. They’re said to offer “a plush feel” and will arrive in a vacuum-sealed package. More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

And if you’re on the hunt for a new desk, be sure to check out the deal we spotted this week on Ashley’s L-Shaped offering. It’s comprised of metal and glass, delivering a much more premium build. Pricing has dropped by $60, allowing you to scoop it up for $167.50.

Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:

  • Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches
  • Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood
  • Strong steel frame with wood slat support
  • Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately
  • 10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space
  • Worry free 5 year limited warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Zinus

About the Author

Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at ...
Bring this height-adjustable MacBook stand to your work...
Seiko’s minimalistic Solar Watch is $88 off along...
Add a dedicated 4-qt. touchscreen air fryer to your ars...
Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush bundles up to $125...
ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal doubles as a ...
Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest ...
Stanley’s premium Shot Glass Set strikes $20 at A...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $250

Outfit your bedroom with Zinus’ wooden Full Bed Frame for $185 (Reg. $250)

$185 Learn More
27% off

Today’s Casper and Zinus bed deals start at $65 (Up to 27% off)

From $65 Learn More
Save $81

A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $249, more from $189

From $189 Learn More
Lowest in years

Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at its lowest price in years, now $107.50

$107.50 Learn More
Up to $80 new

Score an extra Nintendo refurbished Switch Dock for $45 shipped

$45 Learn More
Reg. $40

Bring this height-adjustable MacBook stand to your workstation for $30 (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
40% off

Seiko’s minimalistic Solar Watch is $88 off along with Timex, Skagen, and Citizen styles from $61

From $61 Learn More
Reg. $70

Add a dedicated 4-qt. touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for $40 shipped today (Reg. $70)

$40 Learn More