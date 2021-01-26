Glass and metal uphold Ashley’s Baraga L-Shaped Desk at $167.50 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Ashley Baraga 61-inch L-Shaped Glass Desk for $167.44 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and delivers the best price we’ve tracked since April. If you plan to continue working from home even after the pandemic, this expansive desk could serve as a nice upgrade. It offers loads of room, allowing you to more easily spread things out. One side of this L-shaped desk measures just over 5-feet wide while the other spans 51-inches. The entire desk is comprised of glass and metal, delivering a high-end look and feel to your space. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you aren’t in love with the idea of a glass desk, consider this $90 L-shaped desk instead. It costs significantly less, but does trade a white and transparent appearance for an all-black look. A built-in monitor riser is a benefit you won’t find in the deal above, helping bolster the ergonomics of your at-home setup.

It doesn’t matter which desk you decide to go with, you won’t want to miss out on this discounted iPad stand. You’ll garner a premium look that’s comprised of aluminum. It’s yours for $12.50, a price that shaves 30% off what you’d typically have to spend.

Ashley Baraga L-Shaped Glass Desk features:

This desk is ultra modern with its sleek, white powdercoat finish. Use it as a computer workstation and stay clear-headed with the beautiful frosted glass top

Desk is made of glass and metal, with a tempered glass tabletop

Whether you’re left or right-handed, this desk has versatile setups to ensure you have the appropriate table space needed to work

There’s ample space under this furniture piece for file cabinet storage or a stylish pouf to rest your feet. Measures 61″ W x 51″ D x 30″ H

Easy-to-follow instructions, tools and hardware included

